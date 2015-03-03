(Adds details, share movement, analyst comments)
March 3 British interdealer broker Tullett
Prebon Plc reported lower-than-expected full-year
revenue, hurt by low interest rates and a regulatory crackdown
on risky trading.
The company said it would not return to shareholders the
$100 million settlement it received for the alleged poaching of
its staff by U.S. rival BGC Partners.
Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and swaps, said it would use the funds for
investments, including acquisitions.
Tullett's stock fell as much as 5.2 percent, making it the
biggest percentage loser on the FTSE-250 index on
Tuesday morning.
Some investors might be disappointed that the award of $100
million is not finding its way back to investors via a special
return, Liberum analyst Justin Bates wrote in a note.
The company's revenue fell 12.5 percent to 703.5 million
pounds ($1.1 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31, missing
analysts' average estimate of 708.4 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which is weighted to forecasts
by top-rated analysts.
Interdealer brokers' revenues have slumped in recent years
as their investment banking clients are being forced by
regulators to reduce risky trading activities.
They have also been hit by regulators pushing to make
markets more transparent by getting more derivatives trading
onto electronic platforms.
To combat this, and low interest rates, Tullett kept a tight
hold on costs last year, which helped it report only a 13
percent decline in pretax profit to 86.6 million pounds, instead
of the 75.33 million pounds that analysts were expecting.
Liberum's Bates said underlying trading remained tough but
the company would benefit in 2015 from making "exceptional" cost
cuts.
However, Bates maintained his 'sell' rating on the stock as
Tullett said revenue in the first two months of 2015 had been
flat, missing his forecast of a 4 percent increase.
Shares in Tullett were down 3.3 percent at 340.4 pence at
0932 GMT.
($1 = 0.6505 pounds)
