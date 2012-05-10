* Four-month revenue flat at 305 million pounds

* Has cut 140 staff this year

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, May 10 British inter-dealer broker Tullett Prebon said current revenue was flat because of tough markets that have seen it cut headcount by 140, mostly in its front office.

Tullett said on Thursday market activity "has been slightly lower than in the same period last year", and confirmed it had made most of the job cuts it pledged earlier in the year.

Revenue in the four months to April was flat at 305 million pounds ($491 million).

The jobs cuts were "split broadly two thirds front office, one third support, with a cost to achieve of 14 million pounds, and an annual reduction in fixed costs of approximately the same amount," it said

Tullett made the cuts to counter "challenging market and competitive conditions and the increased costs ... relating to electronic platform development and other costs related to impending regulatory changes".

The broker, which holds its annual meeting on Thursday, said at the start of the year it planned to cut 80 jobs and doubled that in March when it said it planned to lose another 80.

The second round came after the broker reported flat 2011 revenue of 910 million pounds and profit down on the previous year.

Tullett competes with ICAP, BGC Partners and GFI Group to match the buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps. ($1 = 0.6212 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)