LONDON, June 14 Africa-focused oil explorer
Tullow Oil said on Friday that a London court ruled in
its favour in a case brought against Heritage Oil over
Ugandan tax.
The case was centred on over $400 million worth of capital
gains tax demands made by the Ugandan government after Tullow's
former partner, Heritage Oil, sold assets in the East
African country to Tullow in a $1.45 billion deal in 2010.
Heritage said in a separate statement that it would evaluate
its legal options with a view to appealing the judgement. It has
21 days to do so.
"Mr. Justice Burton found in favour of Tullow's indemnity
claim for US$313 million in its entirety and also dismissed
Heritage's counterclaim," Tullow said in a statement.