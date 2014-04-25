(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, April 25 Britain's Tullow Oil
has paused its drilling programme in Mauritania after a second
exploration well in the West African country's offshore waters
failed to produce enough oil or gas, the company said on Friday.
The company is under pressure to regain its reputation for
successful exploration after a string of disappointments. It
said in February that its first Mauritania well did not find oil
in commercial quantities.
Tullow Oil's second well there, Tapendar-1, was plugged and
abandoned after drillers found water instead of hydrocarbons in
the well's sands.
"We will now pause to analyse the data gathered from the
exploration campaign thus far," Tullow Oil's exploration
director, Angus McCoss, said in a statement.
He said Tullow Oil and its partners, which include Britain's
Premier Oil and Malaysia's Petronas, would now
analyse the data collected before deciding on further drilling.
Equity analysts called the news a setback, although some
said the delays would save drilling costs.
"Mauritania is one of Tullow's high-potential exploration
plays in 2014 and after two unsuccessful wells, we believe the
market is likely to lower expectations for remaining
prospectivity," Deutsche Bank analyst Lucas Herrmann said.
Shares in Tullow Oil traded 3 percent lower at 0816 GMT.
