LONDON, April 25 Britain's Tullow Oil said a well drilled off the coast of Mauritania did not find any oil or gas in a second disappointing result in the West African country.

The company is under pressure to regain its reputation for successful exploration after a string of disappointments. It said in February that its first Mauritania well did not find oil in commercial quantities.

It's second well there, Tapendar-1, was plugged and abandoned, it said on Friday.

"The Tapendar-1 frontier exploration well was a bold attempt to open a new oil play in this area of Tullow's highly prospective offshore Mauritania acreage," exploration director Angus McCoss said in a statement.

The company and its partners, who include Britain's Premier Oil, would now analyse the data collected before deciding on further drilling. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)