LONDON, April 25 Britain's Tullow Oil
said a well drilled off the coast of Mauritania did not find any
oil or gas in a second disappointing result in the West African
country.
The company is under pressure to regain its reputation for
successful exploration after a string of disappointments. It
said in February that its first Mauritania well did not find oil
in commercial quantities.
It's second well there, Tapendar-1, was plugged and
abandoned, it said on Friday.
"The Tapendar-1 frontier exploration well was a bold attempt
to open a new oil play in this area of Tullow's highly
prospective offshore Mauritania acreage," exploration director
Angus McCoss said in a statement.
The company and its partners, who include Britain's Premier
Oil, would now analyse the data collected before
deciding on further drilling.
