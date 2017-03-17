March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.

The 25 for 49 rights issue is priced at 130 pence per share, a 45.2 percent discount to its Thursday close of 237.3 pence.

The rights issue is fully underwritten by Barclays Bank Plc, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and others.

($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)