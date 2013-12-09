LONDON Dec 9 British explorer Tullow Oil said on Monday a well it drilled in Ethiopia had failed to find oil.

The company is trying to open up a new oil producing area in East Africa and has to date found oil in Kenya but has not yet found oil in neighbouring Ethiopia. It said the rig would move to a different area of the country to drill another well.

The well was the Tultule-1 wildcat well in the South Omo block, onshore Ethiopia.