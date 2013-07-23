LONDON, July 23 British oil firm Tullow Oil said its latest well off the coast of French Guiana did not find oil, in a further blow to exploration hopes off the South American country.

The company, an explorer hunting for oil across West and East Africa as well as off the coast of French Guiana, Suriname and Guyana, also said on Tuesday that a well in Mozambique discovered only small amounts of gas.

Tullow, partnered with Norway's Statoil off the coast of Mozambique, has this year been under pressure to deliver positive drilling news. Oil finds in Kenya helped deliver a boost to its prospects earlier in July.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that the two wells formed only a fraction of Tullow's exploration portfolio, one which offered significant upside.

Tullow and its partners in the French Guiana well which include oil majors Shell and Total said the GM-ES-4 did not find any indications of hydrocarbons.

The well announcement follows disappointing drilling results in two other wells off the coast of French Guiana. The partners will now drill a final well in the area where they made an oil discovery in 2011.

In Mozambique, an exploration hot spot after huge gas discoveries made in recent years, Tullow said that the first deep water well drilled in area 2 found gas but not in standalone commercial quantities.

Tullow, whose focus is on developing oil fields rather than gas, said the results in Mozambique were encouraging for its plan to find oil.

"The potential for discovering oil in this region remains after we encountered wet gas shows in the deeper sidetrack. We will integrate this valuable data into our regional model to improve our chances of unlocking the oil play potential offshore Mozambique," Exploration Director Angus McCoss said.

Two small British explorers, Wessex Exploration and Northern Petroleum also own 1.25 percent stakes in the licence in French Guiana.