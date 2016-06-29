* Production halted in March when turret bearing broke
* Spread mooring involves anchors to hold ship in place
* Tullow decision important to Ghana ahead of election
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, June 29 Tullow Oil is set to
announce on Thursday how it will repair a ship that is a hub for
its most important oil field, and is likely to recommend a fix
that will allow output to continue - instead of suspending it
for a year, officials said.
The 'spread mooring' solution would mean Tullow avoids the
need to tow the vessel from its position in the Jubilee field
off the coast of Ghana for repairs at a port such as Singapore
or Rotterdam, which might take up to a year.
Keeping the oil flowing is vital for Ghana, which holds a
13.6 percent stake in the Jubilee field and is already facing
financial troubles that have led it to strike a 3-year austerity
deal with the IMF.
It would also benefit the London-headquartered company at a
time when its hedging strategy has yielded rewards in the face
of lower oil prices, the analysts said. Tullow said in May it
was hedged for 2016 to an average floor price of $73.10 per
barrel while Brent Crude stood at over $48 on Wednesday.
That floor price drops to $68.36 next year and $62.09 in
2018, giving Tullow an incentive to maintain short term output.
"Tullow has suggested 'spread mooring' because they cannot
afford a shutdown," a senior official in Ghana's energy industry
told Reuters. His view was echoed by others close to the
decision-making process.
The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel
processes and holds oil from wells in the Jubilee field, by far
its most productive asset.
The ship, called the Kwame Nkrumah after Ghana's founding
president and a pan-African nationalist, broke a bearing on its
main turret in March, bringing the field's production of roughly
100,000 barrels per day to a halt for around two months before
it was restarted at a lower rate.
Ghana lost millions in revenue as well as gas supplies
needed to alleviate power cuts that have angered voters.
President John Mahama faces a tough re-election battle in
November, with power supply a major issue.
Engineers have identified three options to fix the turret,
said several people close to the company.
Tullow holds a 35.48 percent stake in Jubilee and must
secure agreement prior to its announcement from its partners
Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Kosmos, Anadarko
and Petro SA.
"We will be updating the market on the situation with the
turret," said company spokesman George Cazenove, who declined to
give details, citing the market sensitivity of the decision.
Spread mooring would involve using anchors or buoys to
replace the tug boats, which currently hold the ship steady at
what one analyst said was a cost of around $10 million a month.
This would also enable Tullow to tow the vessel for repair
at a later date, if needed. In that case, it could fabricate
parts before moving the ship, cutting the period of downtime.
The company, which also has projects in Kenya and Uganda,
hopes to begin production at the Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme
oilfield close to Jubilee in July or August.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by
Tim Cocks and William Hardy)