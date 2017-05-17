ACCRA May 17 Tullow Oil plans to drill
new wells and boost output at its TEN field off the coast of
Ghana to 80,000 barrels per day once a maritime dispute between
Ghana and Ivory Coast is resolved, Tullow's managing director in
Ghana Charles Darku said on Wednesday.
The British company will also invest in exploring possible
new Ghana reserves in addition to its Jubilee and TEN fields,
Darku said. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is
set to rule on the maritime border dispute in the coming months.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg. Editing by Jane Merriman)