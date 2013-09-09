ACCRA, Sept 9 Tullow Oil Plc will shut production at Ghana's Jubilee offshore oil field on September 20 for three weeks of maintenance on an $800 million processing and storage vessel, the company said on Monday.

Tullow said in its second quarter results maintenance would take place during the third quarter but did not give a date. It began production in December 2010 from the field, which has estimated reserves up to 1 billion barrels.

It expects 2013 full year production at 95,000 barrels per day down in part because of the shutdown from 104,000 for the year's first half.

Thomas Manu, general manager at state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), said the shutdown will be the first major interruption since production began.

"It is a planned shutdown which has been scheduled to enable us to undertake mandatory service work on the FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading)," he said.

Tullow holds a 35.5 percent stake in Jubilee. GNPC holds 13.6 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp 24.1 percent and Sabre/PetroSA 2.7 percent.

Jubilee has produced 77 million barrels of crude since operations began.