ACCRA, Sept 9 Tullow Oil Plc will shut
production at Ghana's Jubilee offshore oil field on September 20
for three weeks of maintenance on an $800 million processing and
storage vessel, the company said on Monday.
Tullow said in its second quarter results maintenance would
take place during the third quarter but did not give a date. It
began production in December 2010 from the field, which has
estimated reserves up to 1 billion barrels.
It expects 2013 full year production at 95,000 barrels per
day down in part because of the shutdown from 104,000 for the
year's first half.
Thomas Manu, general manager at state-run Ghana National
Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), said the shutdown will be the
first major interruption since production began.
"It is a planned shutdown which has been scheduled to enable
us to undertake mandatory service work on the FPSO (Floating,
Production, Storage and Offloading)," he said.
Tullow holds a 35.5 percent stake in Jubilee. GNPC holds
13.6 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp 24.1 percent and
Sabre/PetroSA 2.7 percent.
Jubilee has produced 77 million barrels of crude since
operations began.