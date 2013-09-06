LONDON, Sept 6 British explorer Tullow Oil said it struck oil with a well drilled in the Barents Sea off the coast of Norway.

The company, whose main activities are in Africa, said on Friday that the Wisting Central well found 50 to 60 metres of net light oil.

"This is a major frontier light oil discovery for Norway, Tullow Oil," Tullow's exploration director Angus McCoss said.

"The Wisting Central wildcat well has opened the Hoop-Maud Basin by proving a new shallow play in the region."

Norway's Statoil is partnered with Tullow on the well.