UPDATE 1-Oil prices firm, but kept in range by mixed price signals
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
* Tullow looking for partners onshore Madagascar
* Island continent seen having huge oil potential (Adds details)
CAPE TOWN Nov 3 British oil exploration and production firm Tullow Oil Plc is looking for partners for its Mandabe and Berenty exploration licences onshore in Madagascar, according to a company pamphlet being distributed at an African oil conference in Cape Town.
The company said they are blocks 3109 and 3111 and are located in the southern Morondava Basin.
"This farm-in option presents the opportunity for hydrocarbon exploration in a largely under-explored, but potentially high-reward, frontier area," Tullow said.
"Recent oil discoveries in neighboring blocks further supports the potential for opening up an exciting new oil play in this part of onshore Madagascar," it said.
The huge island off Africa's east coast, which is famed for its unique wildlife, is one of many countries in the region believed to have huge hydrocarbon potential, but remains largely unexplored. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i