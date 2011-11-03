* Tullow looking for partners onshore Madagascar

* Island continent seen having huge oil potential (Adds details)

CAPE TOWN Nov 3 British oil exploration and production firm Tullow Oil Plc is looking for partners for its Mandabe and Berenty exploration licences onshore in Madagascar, according to a company pamphlet being distributed at an African oil conference in Cape Town.

The company said they are blocks 3109 and 3111 and are located in the southern Morondava Basin.

"This farm-in option presents the opportunity for hydrocarbon exploration in a largely under-explored, but potentially high-reward, frontier area," Tullow said.

"Recent oil discoveries in neighboring blocks further supports the potential for opening up an exciting new oil play in this part of onshore Madagascar," it said.

The huge island off Africa's east coast, which is famed for its unique wildlife, is one of many countries in the region believed to have huge hydrocarbon potential, but remains largely unexplored. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)