* To buy Spring Energy for $372.3 mln
* Deal could also include up to $300 mln bonus
* Says will divest gas assets in UK, Dutch North Sea
* Shares down 4 pct
LONDON, Dec 11 Africa-focused Tullow Oil
plans to buy a Norwegian oil explorer for up to $672 million and
sell its North Sea gas assets as part of a strategy to chase
oil-rich exploration in a prospective European market.
Britain's Tullow said on Tuesday that it would pay $372.3
million plus a bonus payment of up to $300 million conditional
upon exploration success to buy Spring Energy Norway AS from
private equity firm HitecVision.
The company also said that it aimed to sell its gas fields
in the British and Dutch North Sea by the end of 2013, in line
with a strategy to focus on oil rather than gas.
The Norwegian acquisition is expected to buoy the company's
future exploration portfolio and bring greater visibility to a
group that is known for the big finds it has made in countries
such as Uganda and Kenya, where investors are wary of political
risk.
"The Norwegian assets are a very good balance because it
allows us to explore in Europe," Chief Executive Aidan Heavey
said in an interview with Reuters.
A string of big discoveries off the coast of Norway in the
last two years, including the giant Johan Sverdrup field -
2011's biggest find globally - have revived interest in the
Norwegian North Sea, contrasting with fortunes off the coast of
Britain, where new finds are fewer and tend to be small.
"The problem with the UK assets is they are just cash-flow
and there is no real material needle-moving exploration
available for us," Heavey said.
Tullow said it appointed Jefferies to manage the sale of the
Southern North Sea gas assets, which currently produce around
18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and are valued at
around $500 million by Barclays analysts.
Spring Energy comes with a portfolio including six
commercial discoveries and with plans to drill an additional 16
exploration wells. Tullow said completion of the deal was
subject to Norwegian authorities.
DRILLING DISAPPOINTMENT
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Tullow said that a well
it drilled off the coast of Ghana disappointed by not finding
oil in its main target area, hurting its shares, which traded
down 4.8 percent to 1,196 pence at 0907 GMT.
Investec analyst Stuart Joyner mostly attributed the share
price fall to the unsuccessful drilling result in Ghana at the
Okure-1 well, but said the acquisition could also be viewed
slightly negatively.
"Generally the market isn't liking acquisition in (the)
exploration and production (sector) at the moment," he said,
calling the deal "logical" given management's desire to push
into that area.
"The view is that they've got quite a full opportunity set
within the organic side of things."
Also in Ghana, Tullow said that production at another part
of its key Jubilee project had started, boosting production from
the field to over 90,000 barrels of oil per day.