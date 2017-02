LONDON/OSLO Dec 24 British explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday a well it drilled off the coast of Norway failed to find oil or gas.

The Mantra wildcat well was the first well drilled by the company on licence 551 in the North Sea.

The result follows a string of disappointments for Tullow, which earlier in Decemeber also drilled a dry hole in Ethiopia.

Tullow's partner in the dry well is Norwegian oil firm Det norske, which has a 20-percent stake. Tullow Oil owns the other 80 percent.