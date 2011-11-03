Nov 3 British oil exploration and production firm Tullow Oil is looking for partners for its Mandabe and Berenty exploration licences onshore in Madagascar, according to a company pamphlet being distributed at an African oil conference in Cape Town.

The company says they are blocks 3109 and 3111 and are located in the southern Morondava Basin.

"This farm-in option presents the opportunity for hydrocarbon exploration in a largely under-explored, but potentially high reward, frontier area," Tullow says. (Editing by David Holmes)