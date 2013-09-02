LONDON, Sept 2 British oil firm Tullow Oil
said a well off the coast of Mozambique failed to find
oil or gas, a blow to the company's exploration hopes in the
East African country.
The well, Buzio-1, was the second drilled by Tullow and its
partner Statoil off the coast of Mozambique. The first
well, Cachalote-1, in July discovered only small amounts of gas.
Tullow said on Monday it would plug and abandon the Buzio-1
well as a dry hole.
"We will now combine the data from both offshore Mozambique
wells with our extensive seismic in this licence area and
determine our next steps," the company's exploration director
Angus McCoss said in a statement.