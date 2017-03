LONDON, April 30 Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has sold majority stakes in two UK North Sea gas assets to Faroe Petroleum for $75.6 million.

Tullow Oil will maintain a 40-percent stake across the two fields, Schooner and Ketch, while Faroe Petroleum will operate them.

The London-listed company, which halted its Mauritania drilling programme last week, has suffered a string of disappointing exploration results.

It said on Wednesday that it would maintain its 2014 production target at 79,000-85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)