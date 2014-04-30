* Sells majority stakes in two UK assets for $75.6 mln
* Stakes sold to Faroe Petroleum
* Faroe to take over operatorship of Schooner, Ketch fields
LONDON, April 30 Tullow Oil has sold
majority stakes in two UK North Sea gas fields to Faroe
Petroleum for $75.6 million, a deal that kick-starts
Tullow's withdrawal from mature basins as it looks for new
fields in Africa.
The London-listed FTSE 100 company had announced its
intention to sell its UK and Dutch Southern North Sea assets in
late 2012 but found it difficult to attract buyers.
Faroe Petroleum, which focuses on the North Sea, Norway and
Iceland, will take over operatorship of the Schooner and Ketch
gas fields after buying stakes of 53.1 percent and 60 percent
respectively.
Analysts said the sale value was reasonable considering the
maturity and amount of gas left in the fields.
Tullow Oil bought the fields from Shell and Exxon
Mobil nearly ten years ago but the company's focus is
now shifting to its own discoveries.
"Our strategy is about finding our own big fields and the UK
is not part of our business strategy anymore," said Tullow Oil
Chief Executive Aidan Heavey.
The company said it was continuing to look for buyers for
its other British and Dutch Southern North Sea assets.
Tullow Oil, which halted its Mauritania drilling programme
last week, has suffered a string of disappointing exploration
results and is under pressure to restore its reputation.
The company maintained its 2014 production target at between
79,000 and 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Its flagship Jubilee field offshore Ghana is one of the
projects Tullow Oil is counting on to turn around its fortunes.
The field is on track to produce an average 100,000 barrels of
oil per day (bopd) this year, despite issues with an onshore
processing facility.
In Uganda, Tullow Oil has signed a memorandum of
understanding with the government that foresees the construction
of an oil refinery with a capacity of up to 60,000 bopd and an
oil export pipeline.
The government is set to choose an investor to finance the
refinery construction by the end of the third quarter, Tullow
said on Wednesday.
