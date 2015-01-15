LONDON Jan 15 Africa-focused oil and gas
explorer Tullow Oil has written off $2.3 billion in
relation to exploration work and some of its assets in 2014 and
reduced its 2015 investment programme for a second time, the
company said on Thursday.
The London-listed company, which is working to contain costs
amid a dramatic fall in oil prices, also said it was continuing
to review its core business, days after a source told Reuters
the firm was expecting to make job cuts.
Tullow Oil, Britain's fourth largest oil and gas firm and a
FTSE 100 company, said it expected to make a gross
profit of $0.6 billion in 2014, with revenue of $2.2 billion,
slightly below analyst estimates compiled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)