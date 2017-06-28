UPDATE 2-EDF must replace Flamanville reactor cover by 2024 - regulator
* Greenpeace calls on minister to halt reactor construction (Adds ASN, EDF comments)
LONDON, June 28 Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it had further reduced debt in the first half of the year after a surprise cash call in March and made a small increase in gross profit over the period thanks to higher output and an insurance payment.
The Africa-focused company also trimmed its annual capital expenditure budget by another $100 million to $400 million as it expects to have to spend less across the business this year, it said in a trading statement.
It is expected to have cut net debt to $3.8 billion by the end of the first half, down from $4.6 billion at the end of the first quarter, after it used proceeds from a rights issue to lower the burden.
Gross profit for the period is expected at $300 million, up from $200 million a year ago, the company said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
* U.S. dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold hovers around 100-day moving average (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened for a second straight day following a global cyber attack and a delay to U.S. healthcare legislation that fueled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass measures
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will conform to asn requirements