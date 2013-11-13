LONDON Nov 13 Tullow Oil Plc confirmed on Wednesday it had restarted operations in northern Kenya on Nov. 8 after reaching an agreement with local leaders to prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last month.

Residents of the remote, poverty-stricken northern Turkana community, supported by a local politician, marched on Tullow operations on Oct. 26 to demand more jobs and other benefits. The government said protesters ransacked one site, which Tullow works on with parter Africa Oil.

In a trading statement, Tullow also gave an update on a number of key wells.

It said a result on its Tultule 1 well in Ethiopia was expected by the end of November, and that its Fregate well in Mauritania would reach total depth in December.

In French Guiana, Tullow said its Zaedyus-1 has reached total depth and evaluation of the well was ongoing.