LONDON, April 28 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil
has reduced its annual capital expenditure budget by
another $100 million to $1 billion and may cut spending further
as it adjusts its balance sheet to weak oil prices.
The Africa-focused company also said its lenders had agreed
to amend terms on its $3.5 billion Reserve Based Lending (RBL),
showing banks were willing to continue to support oil companies
during the market downturn.
Tullow reiterated that it would have to reduce its annual
production forecast, without a material impact on cash flow, due
to an ongoing technical issue that has shut its flagship Jubilee
oil field in Ghana. It said the field would resume production in
the coming days.
