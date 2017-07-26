FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullow Oil remains in red as weak oil prices drag down asset values
July 26, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in a day

Tullow Oil remains in red as weak oil prices drag down asset values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil producer Tullow Oil reported a deeper than expected operating loss for the first half as stubbornly weak oil prices forced it to book impairment charges on the value of its assets.

Its operating loss for the first half of the year was $395 million, Tullow said on Wednesday, steeper than the $350 million loss expected by analysts.

The company booked $642 million in pre-tax impairment charges due to the weak oil price, it said in its half-year results. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)

