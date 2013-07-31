LONDON, July 31 Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc
said it is to seek a "development carry" from any future
partner in its Ten project in Ghana under which the new investor
would pay development costs.
It put the increased cost of deevloping Ten at $4.9 billion,
excluding lease costs for Floating Production, Storage and
Offloading (FPSO) vessels.
Tulow was reporting first half 2013 net profit that fell to
$313 million from $567 million. A Uganda project farmdown
payment boosted earnings a year earlier and this was only partly
offset by lower exploration writedowns in the 2013 half, Tullow
said.