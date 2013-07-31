LONDON, July 31 Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc said it is to seek a "development carry" from any future partner in its Ten project in Ghana under which the new investor would pay development costs.

It put the increased cost of deevloping Ten at $4.9 billion, excluding lease costs for Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Tulow was reporting first half 2013 net profit that fell to $313 million from $567 million. A Uganda project farmdown payment boosted earnings a year earlier and this was only partly offset by lower exploration writedowns in the 2013 half, Tullow said.