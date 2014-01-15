LONDON Jan 15 British oil explorer Tullow Oil Plc said it had made two new oil discoveres in Kenya, boosting discovered resources there to 600 million barrels, and it was working with government to start developing the finds within three years.

The Africa-focused explorer made its name in the last decade discovering huge oil fields in Ghana and Uganda, but after a string of disappointing drilling results it lost a quarter of its value in 2013 and was the worst performing stock in the FTSE 100 outside the mining sector.

In a trading statement on Tuesday, Tullow guided that annual revenues would come in at $2.6 billion with gross profits of $1.4 billion. It will announce its full-year results on Feb. 12.

The company posted annual production of 84,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), at the lower end of the 84,000 to 88,000 boepd it forecast, and said taking into account the disposal of some fields in Bangladesh, output next year would be between 79,000 and 85,000 boped.