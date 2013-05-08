LONDON May 8 Tullow Oil said that its
financial position for the year to date was in line with
expectations, with capital spending set to be around $2 billion
in 2013.
In a trading statement ahead of its annual general meeting
on Wednesday, Tullow said its Enyenra-6A appraisal well,
completed in April, encountered 18 metres of oil pay in a better
than expected drilling outcome.
Enyenra-6A is part of Africa-focused Tullow's offshore
Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) project, a development plan for
which was submitted to Ghana's government in November.
Tullow said output from its Jubilee field in Ghana averaged
104,000 barrels a day in the year to date - also in line with
expectations, although output in Gabon and the southern North
Sea were both marginally below expectations.