LONDON, June 30 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil
has cut its 2016 west Africa oil production forecast by
around 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the temporary
shutdown of its Jubilee field offshore Ghana following a
technical issue.
The Africa-focused oil company said that work to turn an
offloading vessel into a permanent facility would cost $100-150
million and further work could cost $115 million this year and
another $80 million in 2017.
The Jubilee outage in April and May has led the company to
lower its west Africa full-year production target to 62-68,000
bpd.
The Ghanaian field will have to undergo an 8-12 week
shutdown period in the first half of 2017 to carry out work on
the offloading vessel, Tullow said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)