LONDON, June 30 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has cut its 2016 west Africa oil production forecast by around 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the temporary shutdown of its Jubilee field offshore Ghana following a technical issue.

The Africa-focused oil company said that work to turn an offloading vessel into a permanent facility would cost $100-150 million and further work could cost $115 million this year and another $80 million in 2017.

The Jubilee outage in April and May has led the company to lower its west Africa full-year production target to 62-68,000 bpd.

The Ghanaian field will have to undergo an 8-12 week shutdown period in the first half of 2017 to carry out work on the offloading vessel, Tullow said.

