July 3 Tullow Oil Plc :
* Oil discovery in Barents Sea, offshore Norway
* Announces that Hanssen wildcat well, in production licence
537, offshore Norway, has encountered a 20-25 metre oil bearing
sandstone with good reservoir properties in main target
* Hanssen well was drilled about 7 kilometres northwest of
Wisting central oil discovery and about 315 kilometers north of
Hammerfest
* Well also encountered hydrocarbon bearing sandstones in
late Triassic (Snadd formation) and in Middle Triassic (Snadd
formation) but in poor reservoirs
* Anticipates that production rates from future development
wells would be significantly higher
* Preliminary volume estimates of up to 50 million barrels
of recoverable oil from this discovery confirm potential of
wisting cluste
* "We and our partners are preparing to drill Hassel and
Bjaaland wells in eastern part of wisting cluster next year" -
exploration director
