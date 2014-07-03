July 3 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Oil discovery in Barents Sea, offshore Norway

* Announces that Hanssen wildcat well, in production licence 537, offshore Norway, has encountered a 20-25 metre oil bearing sandstone with good reservoir properties in main target

* Hanssen well was drilled about 7 kilometres northwest of Wisting central oil discovery and about 315 kilometers north of Hammerfest

* Well also encountered hydrocarbon bearing sandstones in late Triassic (Snadd formation) and in Middle Triassic (Snadd formation) but in poor reservoirs

* Anticipates that production rates from future development wells would be significantly higher

* Preliminary volume estimates of up to 50 million barrels of recoverable oil from this discovery confirm potential of wisting cluste

* "We and our partners are preparing to drill Hassel and Bjaaland wells in eastern part of wisting cluster next year" - exploration director