April 3 Tullow Oil Plc

* Announcement of pricing of $650 million senior notes

* Size of offering has been increased from $500 million, indicated at launch on 2 April, to $650 million

* Has priced its offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250 pct senior notes due 2022 at par

* Offering is expected to complete on or about 8 april 2014, subject to customary conditions precedent for similar transactions

* Interest will be payable semi-annually

* Net proceeds will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness under company's credit facilities