July 16 Tullow Oil Plc :
* Ugandan tax appeals tribunal delivers ruling
* Its subsidiaries operating in Uganda have received a
ruling from tax appeals tribunal (TAT) in Uganda relating to
capital gains tax (CGT)
* Following completion of farm-down of 66 pct of its assets
in Uganda to CNOOC and total in 2012, Tullow was issued with a
CGT assessment by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) of
approximately $472 million
* Tullow paid 30 pct of assessment (approximately $142m) as
legally required to launch an appeal
* Tullow can confirm that TAT has ruled against Tullow on
key issue of express tax exemption contained in production
sharing agreement for exploration area
* Believes that amount already paid exceeds its liabilities
in relation to CGT on EA1 and EA3A.
* There are specific points in ruling that Tullow may wish
to challenge relating to these two areas
* Tullow is extremely disappointed that TAT ruled that then
minister of energy did not have legal authority to grant such an
exemption
* Tullow considers, based on external legal advice, that
international arbitration tribunal will award in its favour
* Hopes that further direct negotiation with government can
resolve this matter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: