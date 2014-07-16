July 16 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Ugandan tax appeals tribunal delivers ruling

* Its subsidiaries operating in Uganda have received a ruling from tax appeals tribunal (TAT) in Uganda relating to capital gains tax (CGT)

* Following completion of farm-down of 66 pct of its assets in Uganda to CNOOC and total in 2012, Tullow was issued with a CGT assessment by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) of approximately $472 million

* Tullow paid 30 pct of assessment (approximately $142m) as legally required to launch an appeal

* Tullow can confirm that TAT has ruled against Tullow on key issue of express tax exemption contained in production sharing agreement for exploration area

* Believes that amount already paid exceeds its liabilities in relation to CGT on EA1 and EA3A.

* There are specific points in ruling that Tullow may wish to challenge relating to these two areas

* Tullow is extremely disappointed that TAT ruled that then minister of energy did not have legal authority to grant such an exemption

* Tullow considers, based on external legal advice, that international arbitration tribunal will award in its favour

* Hopes that further direct negotiation with government can resolve this matter