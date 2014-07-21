July 21 Tullow Oil Plc

* Tullow Oil Norge AS, operator of production licence PL 507, did not encounter hydrocarbons in Lupus exploration well (31/10-1)

* Well will now be plugged and abandoned

* Primary objective of Lupus-1 wildcat exploration well was to find hydrocarbons in paleocene hermod formation in a stratigraphic trap