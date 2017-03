Aug 28 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Successful results from a series of exploration, appraisal and testing activities conducted in blocks 10bb and 13t onshore Kenya

* Ongoing 550 sq km 3d seismic survey in south lokichar basin has been extended to cover a further 247sq km in northern area

* Etom-1 well will be suspended for use in future appraisal and development operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: