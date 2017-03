Oct 10 Tullow Oil Plc

* Well update - sputnik-1 offshore gabon

* Perenco, tullow oil's partner in arouwe block offshore gabon, today issued following operational update.

* Partner perenco announces that sputnik-1 well, targeting a pre-salt structure in gabon's offshore arouwe block, has encountered non commercial hydrocarbon pay in up to 300 metres of net sandstone reservoir

* Angus mccoss, exploration director, said: "this is an encouraging result from pre-salt play, offshore gabon.