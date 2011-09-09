* Well encounters 72 metres of net oil pay

* Cuts exploration risk of prospect inventory in region (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 9 British firm Tullow Oil said its Zaedyus exploration well, offshore French Guiana, found oil and that the discovery could lead to a new long-term exploration and appraisal campaign in the region.

The deep water well (GM-ES-1) encountered 72 metres of net oil pay and reduces the exploration risk associated with Tullow's prospect inventory offshore French Guiana, Suriname and Guyana, it said on Friday.

"The discovery at Zaedyus has proved the extension of the Jubilee-play across the Atlantic and made an important new discovery in French Guiana," said Tullow's exploration director Angus McCoss.

Tullow operates the Guyane Maritime license and holds a 27.5 percent stake. It is partnered by Shell, with a 45 percent stake; Total, with a 25 percent interest; and Northpet -- a company owned by Northern Petroleum and Wessex Exploration -- with a 2.5 percent holding.

"We are pleased with the preliminary results of this first ever deepwater well offshore French Guiana," said Dave Lawrence, executive vice president of exploration and commercial at Shell. "We are early in the evaluation, but the initial results are encouraging for this new play."

The well was drilled to a depth of 5,711 metres and drilling will continue beyond 6,000 metres. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Paul Sandle)