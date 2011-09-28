* Enyenra-3A appraisal well finds oil

* Well result means commercialisation of Enyenra, Tweneboa is closer (Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 28 British oil firm Tullow Oil PLC said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana confirmed an extension to its Enyenra oil field, bringing it closer to commercialisation of another oil field in the West African country.

Tullow said on Wednesday that the Enyenra-3A appraisal well found oil in a column of 17 metres with data indicating that the oil was part of the same field as two wells drilled 6.5 kilometres and 14 kilometres away.

"This excellent result demonstrates that we are close to declaring the Enyenra and Tweneboa development commercial," said Exploration Director Angus McCoss in a statement.

Tullow and its partners in Ghana including Kosmos helped transform the country into an oil producer last December when they put the massive Jubilee oil field onstream.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)