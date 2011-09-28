* Enyenra-3A appraisal well finds oil
* Well result means commercialisation of Enyenra, Tweneboa
is closer
(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 28 British oil firm Tullow Oil PLC
said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana confirmed an
extension to its Enyenra oil field, bringing it closer to
commercialisation of another oil field in the West African
country.
Tullow said on Wednesday that the Enyenra-3A appraisal well
found oil in a column of 17 metres with data indicating that the
oil was part of the same field as two wells drilled 6.5
kilometres and 14 kilometres away.
"This excellent result demonstrates that we are close to
declaring the Enyenra and Tweneboa development commercial," said
Exploration Director Angus McCoss in a statement.
Tullow and its partners in Ghana including Kosmos
helped transform the country into an oil producer last December
when they put the massive Jubilee oil field onstream.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)