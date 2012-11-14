LONDON Nov 14 Britain's Tullow Oil said
it will reveal a clutch of significant drill results before the
end of 2012, as exploration continues to dominate its strategy
even though it is now a significant oil producer.
Results from Tullow's wells in Kenya and off the coast of
French Guiana, both so-called frontier areas in that they are
not already producing oil, are due in the coming weeks and could
help add to its portfolio of future projects.
The company guided on Wednesday that annual average
production would be in line with its forecast of 80,000 to
84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, after a year which has
seen it develop a programme to stimulate production at a key
field in Ghana.
The potential for positive drilling newsflow from Tullow
contrasts sharply with recent lacklustre third quarter
production from industry heavyweights such as Shell and
Exxon, which are struggling to raise output.
BG Group, in particular, harmed its reputation as a
growth stock in a sector otherwise lacking such a profile when
it warned in October that output would be flat in 2013.
Tullow, with a market capitalisation of just under $20
billion, has the advantage over its larger peers - BG is almost
three times the size of Tullow - in that it is still small
enough for single drill results to move its valuation.
Tullow's upcoming wells, including one in a frontier-part of
Ethiopia which will reach final depth early next year, have the
potential to "materially increase" net asset value, analysts at
Barclays said.
Shares in the company have more than tripled in value over
the last five years since exploration success in Ghana and
Uganda, where the company is working on a huge new oil project.
Investors are keenly awaiting the results of the next Kenya
well, plus test results from another well drilled nearby in the
country, where they hope the company has discovered enough oil
to open up a new hydrocarbon-production region.
The same goes for the results from Tullow's well off French
Guiana, a follow up well to assess a discovery it made in
September 2011.
BP Plc and France's Total SA are among the
top players to have pledged to boost exploration spend, trying
to reverse the effect of a decade of lower investment on it,
during which companies such as Tullow have proved their
discovery expertise.
Shell in January enlisted the help of Tullow to find major
new oilfields in the Atlantic, building on its entry into
Tullow's French Guianan licence some years before.
Shares in Tullow traded down 0.36 percent to 1,380 pence at
1305 GMT.