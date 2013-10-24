UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Oct 24 Tullow Oil PLC : * Announcement of intention to offer $500 mln senior notes * Net proceeds will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness under the company's credit facilities * Interest rate, offering price and other terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.