UPDATE 8-Oil steady as rising U.S. output offsets record bullish bets
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
Oct 29 Tullow Oil PLC : * Well update - wisting alternative, Norway * Well was not appraising the major discovery at wisting, encountered oil shows
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 Guided by cameras and radars, and negotiating traffic and roundabouts, a self-driving Nissan car took to the streets of London on Monday for the Japanese company's first European tests of an autonomous vehicle.