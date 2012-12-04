LONDON Dec 4 Tullow Oil PLC : * Well result - zaedyus-2, offshore French guiana * Zaedyus-2 appraisal well (gm-es-2), offshore French guiana, has completed

drilling. * Well did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons at this location. * Future drilling on zaedyus fan system should target the significant upside in

zaedyus down-dip prospects