METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON Dec 4 Tullow Oil PLC : * Well result - zaedyus-2, offshore French guiana * Zaedyus-2 appraisal well (gm-es-2), offshore French guiana, has completed
drilling. * Well did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons at this location. * Future drilling on zaedyus fan system should target the significant upside in
zaedyus down-dip prospects
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.