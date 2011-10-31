* Says deal will allow the development of discoveries
* Says identifies new exploration potential on block
(Adds detail)
LONDON Oct 31 British oil firm Tullow Oil
said it has signed a deal with Mauritania and its
partners that will enable it to take charge of the development
of three oil and gas discoveries made off the coast of the west
African country.
Tullow, which has extensive interests across Africa, said on
Monday that it had raised its stakes to 64 and 67 percent on two
licences from between 22 and 24 percent and also takes a 59
percent stake in a third licence.
The company is planning to commercialise the oil and gas
fields in the near-term, with a development study ready by early
2012, Tullow said.
"We have also identified significant new exploration
potential and look forward to applying the knowledge and
expertise of similar geological plays gained from our successful
Equatorial Atlantic exploration campaigns in West Africa and
South America," Tullow's Chief executive Aidan Heavey said in a
statement.
Malaysian state oil firm Petronas and UK explorer
Premier Oil are amongst Tullow's partners in Mauritania.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)