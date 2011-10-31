* Says deal will allow the development of discoveries

* Says identifies new exploration potential on block (Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 31 British oil firm Tullow Oil said it has signed a deal with Mauritania and its partners that will enable it to take charge of the development of three oil and gas discoveries made off the coast of the west African country.

Tullow, which has extensive interests across Africa, said on Monday that it had raised its stakes to 64 and 67 percent on two licences from between 22 and 24 percent and also takes a 59 percent stake in a third licence.

The company is planning to commercialise the oil and gas fields in the near-term, with a development study ready by early 2012, Tullow said.

"We have also identified significant new exploration potential and look forward to applying the knowledge and expertise of similar geological plays gained from our successful Equatorial Atlantic exploration campaigns in West Africa and South America," Tullow's Chief executive Aidan Heavey said in a statement.

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas and UK explorer Premier Oil are amongst Tullow's partners in Mauritania. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)