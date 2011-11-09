* Downgrades 2011 production forecasts to 79-81,000 bopd
* Montserrado well does not find oil in commercial
quantities
* CFO says Jubilee field will reach plateau production in
2012
* Sees Uganda govt finally approving deal before year-end
* Shares down 6.9 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 9 British oil firm Tullow Oil
downgraded its production forecasts for 2011 and said a
closely watched well off the coast of Liberia did not find oil
in commercial quantities, disappointing investors on two fronts.
Tullow, which has a reputation for opening up new oil
basins, is yet to establish this frontier part of West Africa as
a potential new producing territory after classifying the
Montserrado well in Liberia as a sub-commercial discovery.
The firm also revised down its 2011 average production to
79-81,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), after giving guidance
in August that full-year output would average 82-84,000 bopd,
citing mechanical issues with wells at the Jubilee field in
Ghana.
Shares in Tullow tumbled 6.9 percent to 1,337 pence at 0924
GMT, lagging the European oil and gas sector which was
0.8 percent lower.
"It is a premium priced stock and vulnerable to any
disappointing well results," Oriel Securities analysts said,
adding that the well result was encouraging for further
exploration in Liberia.
Royal Bank of Canada analyst Al Stanton said that
disappointment with Montserrado was heightened by the fact that
historically a successful well for Tullow has been followed by
further successes.
"People were anticipating not just the upside value of
Montserrado but Montserrado look-a-like 2, Montserrado
look-a-like 3, look-a-like 4," he said.
Tullow, whose future production targets are underpinned by
the giant Jubilee oil field off the coast of Ghana, said the
ramp up to the 120,000 bopd plateau production level at Jubilee
would be delayed from its previous end-of-year guidance.
"It'll be sometime during 2012. It depends really upon
working through these issues," Chief Financial Officer Ian
Springett said in an interview with Reuters when asked when
plateau production would be achieved.
Stanton said the lack of clarity on Jubilee timings was also
impacting the stock: "No explicit guidance on the 120,000 bopd
plateau will push people's second half cash flow forecasts down
and likewise first half numbers for next year will go down
slightly."
The delay to the ramp up in production in Ghana had already
been flagged by analysts following an update on the Jubilee
field from Tullow's partner Anadarko earlier in
November.
UGANDA DELAYS
Tullow also said it was still waiting for a much-delayed
deal in Uganda to complete after having predicted in August that
it would conclude in September.
On Wednesday, Tullow moved that guidance to say completion,
which involves the Ugandan government giving it its final
blessing to the deal, was expected "shortly".
"I think our view is that it absolutely should conclude this
year," Springett said, shedding light on what was meant by
shortly.
Tullow, which declined to comment on the reason for the
delay, has been waiting since 2010 to finalise a deal to bring
in new partners -- French oil major Total and Chinese
group CNOOC -- to start a $10 billion oil development
project around Lake Albert.
