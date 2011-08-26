Aug 25 The blogging service Tumblr is close to
raising $75-$100 million in venture capital, implying a market
value of $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Greylock Partners, whose portfolio companies include daily
deals company Groupon and bed-for-rent service Airbnb, was
named as one of the big firms that is taking part in the deal,
according to the report.
Tumblr and Greylock could not be reached immediately for a
comment on the report.
In June, mobile location based start-up, Foursquare raised
$50 million in a round of financing lead by venture capital
firm Andreessen Horowitz. [ID:nN1E75N1P2]
Tumblr counts Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures, and
Sequoia Capital, among its existing investors, according to its
website.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)