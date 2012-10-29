Oct 29 High-end luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by international expansion and diversification beyond travel related merchandise.

Tumi has put more gift items into its line-up over the past three holiday seasons and said in September it will add more this year, including colorful cases for iPads, umbrellas and keychains.

Tumi, whose luggage can sell for more than $1,000 apiece, said third-quarter profit rose to $10.5 million, or 15 cents per share, from 1.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The high-end luggage and accessories maker, which went public in April, said sales rose 22.3 percent to 95.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $92.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Direct-to-Consumer North America sales, which contributes more than 42 percent of the company's revenue, rose 21.8 percent. The company operates 111 company-owned stores.

Tumi CEO said in September the South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company plans to make stores in airports a big part of its expansion push, and it could have about 50 such in the United States, up from a handful now.