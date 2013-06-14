* Saudi-based IDB funding line to include loans and grants
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, June 14 Tunisia has won $1.2 billion in
funding from the Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB),
aimed at backing industrial, agricultural and trade projects in
the country whose finances have been weak since a revolution two
years ago.
The IDB funding line will include loans and grants, the
Tunisian prime minister's office said in a statement on Friday.
The funding line will be for three years, with disbursements of
$400 million each year until 2015.
The North African country, which has also signed a $1.7
billion standby-loan agreement with the International Monetary
fund (IMF), is struggling with rising inflation, a big external
deficit and an uncertain political outlook.
Tunis is also in talks with Qatar about the Gulf state
making a deposit at the Tunisian central bank "with easy
conditions", Prime Minister Ali Larayedh said last month.
The assassination in February of opposition politician
Chokri Belaid triggered the worst street violence since the
revolution. Elections expected towards the end of this year will
create fresh uncertainty.
The IDB has also given Tunisia a financial guarantee to
issue a sukuk worth $600 million before 2014, the statement from
the prime minister's office said.
Tunisian finance minister Elyess Fakhfakh said Tunisia
planned to issue its first sovereign sukuk, or Islamic bond,
this year to raise $700 million.
The government, led by moderate Islamists, is keen to
develop Islamic finance, which was neglected for ideological
reasons by Ben Ali's government. A Tunisian sukuk issue could
potentially attract large amounts of Islamic funds from the
wealthy Gulf.
The state budget deficit is expected to rise to around 5.9
percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.1 percent
last year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)