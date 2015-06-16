TUNIS, June 16 At least 17 Tunisians were killed and dozens more injured on Tuesday when a passenger train collided with a truck in the southern city of Fahs in one of the worst rail accidents in the country's history, Tunisian officials said.

"The initial toll of victims is 17 killed and 65 wounded," Minister of Health Said Aydi said.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the train had collided with the truck after the vehicle passed a red light. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Raissa Kasolowsky)