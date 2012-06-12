LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Tunisia has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Natixis for a potential US-government guaranteed bond, according to three sources.

The deal is likely to be for USD300-400m with a seven-year maturity. The government hopes to complete the transaction by early July.

It would be Tunisia's first bond since 2007, and the first US government guaranteed deal by any sovereign since Egypt in 2005. The deal will have an implied Triple-A rating. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)