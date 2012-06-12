BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Tunisia has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Natixis for a potential US-government guaranteed bond, according to three sources.
The deal is likely to be for USD300-400m with a seven-year maturity. The government hopes to complete the transaction by early July.
It would be Tunisia's first bond since 2007, and the first US government guaranteed deal by any sovereign since Egypt in 2005. The deal will have an implied Triple-A rating. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.