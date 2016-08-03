NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Tunisia has set initial price
thoughts of 40bp-45bp over US Treasuries on a new five-year bond
sale guaranteed by the US government, two market sources told
IFR on Wednesday.
The sovereign, which is raising the funds through its
central bank, is looking to raise up to US$500m through the
issue and has indicated that the size of the deal will not grow,
one of the sources said.
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the
transaction, which is guaranteed by the United States Agency for
International Development.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Michael Turner; Editing by
Natalie Harrison)