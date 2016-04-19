LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Tunisia has postponed a planned
round of European fixed income investor meetings after making
progress with the International Monetary Fund over a new
financing facility, according to a lead manager on the bond
roadshow.
Tunisia moved forwards in talks with the IMF over a US$2.8bn
four-year Extended Fund Facility during the weekend, the lead
said.
The sovereign was due to meet investors from April 21 in
Paris, before heading to London, Germany, the Netherlands and
Switzerland over the following days. It was considering issuing
a senior unsecured Reg S deal.
Natixis was global coordinator on the postponed bond, while
Commerzbank and JP Morgan were joint lead managers.
Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)