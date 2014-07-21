LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Tunisia has mandated JP Morgan and Natixis to manage a seven-year bond deal backed by the US AID agency, according to a lead manager.

More details could follow later today, subject to market conditions, the lead said.

Tunisia is rated Ba3, B, BB- but the note is expected to have the ratings of the US government, at Aaa, AA+, AAA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand; editing by Anil Mayre)